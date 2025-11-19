Coast Guard seizes 50,000 pounds of cocaine in historic $360 million bust The U.S. Coast Guard displayed a historic drug bust at Port Everglades, seizing nearly 50,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $360 million. The haul came from a single mission involving 15 interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, making it one of the largest seizures in Coast Guard history. Officials say most of the cocaine originated from Colombia, with smugglers detained and turned over to authorities in their countries of origin.