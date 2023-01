Taste of the Town

Teri Hornstein reports Robert Koehler is accused of raping a northwest Miami-Dade woman in 1983.

Closing arguments set in trial of so-called "Pillowcase Rapist" Teri Hornstein reports Robert Koehler is accused of raping a northwest Miami-Dade woman in 1983.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On