Canes locked in: Miami preps for rowdy National Championship showdown vs. Indiana The Miami Hurricanes are turning up the noise and focus as they get ready for a high-stakes National Championship clash against Indiana. CBS News Miami’s Mike Cugno takes you inside practice with exclusive player interviews, including transfer safety Jacoby Thomas, who shares how the team’s brotherhood and classic Canes mentality are driving them forward—even through adversity. Meet the standout stars, see the preparations, and get hyped for Monday night’s electrifying matchup at Hard Rock Stadium!