Taste of the Town

A new move could be underway to remove Broward school Superintendent Vicki Cartwright. Jim Defede talks to a board member.

Broward superintendent search: 1/22/23 A new move could be underway to remove Broward school Superintendent Vicki Cartwright. Jim Defede talks to a board member.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On