Broward sheriff criticizes Deerfield Beach’s decision to end 35‑year policing partnership Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is pushing back after Deerfield Beach voted to end its 35‑year contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office. In a statement, Tony called the move “misinformed” and said it poses “great public safety concerns,” adding that BSO will continue to prioritize safety “over politics.” City officials say residents will not be left unprotected; BSO will provide services through September 2027 as Deerfield Beach builds its own police and fire departments.