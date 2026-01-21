Broward school board closes six campuses amid backlash over graduation venue changes Students, parents, and teachers voiced frustration Wednesday as the Broward County School Board weighed major changes, including school closures, boundary adjustments, and a proposal to move some graduation ceremonies into smaller venues such as school gyms. After a day‑long meeting, the board voted to close six schools, though one campus that had been recommended for closure was ultimately spared. Officials said financial pressures and declining enrollment are driving the decisions.