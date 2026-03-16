Breaking: Supreme Court to hear Trump administration case on ending legal protections
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments over the Trump administration’s efforts to end legal protections for certain immigrants. This decision follows Justice Department appeals after lower courts blocked the move, allowing those with protected status to stay in the U.S. for now. The justices did not grant an immediate halt, meaning current protections remain in place until the case is decided. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.