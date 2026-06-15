Breaking: Massive wildfire threatens structures in west Miami-Dade Firefighters are working urgently to contain a fast-moving wildfire burning just west of the Metro West Detention Center and a cement plant on 137th Avenue in West Miami-Dade. Chopper footage shows thick black smoke billowing dangerously close to nearby buildings as crews conduct water drops and a local business dismisses workers early. The three-alarm blaze remains active, but no injuries have been reported so far. CBS News Miami’s Anna McAllister is live at the scene with the latest updates as this developing story unfolds.