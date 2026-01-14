Breaking: ICE agent shoots man in Minneapolis during arrest attempt CBS News Miami brings you the latest breaking news from Minneapolis, where an ICE agent shot a man in the leg during an attempted arrest of a Venezuelan national. The Department of Homeland Security says the agent opened fire after being attacked with a shovel, leading to a heavy law enforcement presence and protests at the scene. Both the man who was shot and the ICE agent were taken to the hospital. This incident comes just one week after a previous ICE-involved shooting in the area. Governor Tim Walz has addressed the community, urging peaceful protest and reminding residents of their rights.