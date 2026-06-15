Breaking: Deadly explosion at Miami-Dade maintenance facility A powerful explosion rocked a Miami-Dade County maintenance facility in Medley, leaving one person dead and four others injured—including a sheriff’s lieutenant. The blast, which occurred near underground fuel storage tanks just after 10 a.m., also sparked a fire and forced the shutdown of Southwest 87th Avenue near Miller Drive for hours. Emergency crews and investigators remain on the scene, working to determine the cause. CBS News Miami’s Manuel Bojorquez reports live from Southwest Miami-Dade with the latest updates.