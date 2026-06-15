Breaking: 2 Florida troopers hospitalized after violent turnpike crash in Medley Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were seriously injured after a black SUV with a suspended-license driver slammed into their parked cruiser on the northbound Turnpike at NW 106th Street in Medley. The crash triggered a chain reaction as one trooper was working on a flat tire. Both troopers are in stable condition at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. The Turnpike was closed for hours as investigators worked the scene and consider charges against the SUV driver. CBS News Miami’s Ted Scouten reports live with the latest updates.