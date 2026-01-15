Blue-Green Algae Alert: Health warnings issued for South Miami Canal Warning signs have gone up in a South Miami neighborhood after blue-green algae was detected in the Twin Lakes Canal near SW 65th Avenue and 68th Street. The Florida Department of Health advises residents to avoid swimming or coming into contact with the water, keep pets away, and not eat any shellfish from the canal. Residents express concern as the environmental issue hits close to home. Stay informed on the latest health precautions and what you can do to protect your family and the environment.