B-52 bomber crashes after takeoff in California; feds probe deadly skydiving plane crash in Missouri Breaking news: A B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at a U.S. Air Force base in California’s Mojave Desert around 2:20 p.m. ET, with no immediate word on injuries. Meanwhile, federal investigators are examining a separate deadly skydiving plane crash near Kansas City, Missouri, where a single-engine aircraft carrying 12 people went down just after takeoff. Get the latest updates on both developing aviation incidents.