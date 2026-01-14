Arrest made in 2024 sexual‑battery case near Fort Lauderdale airport The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a 2024 sexual‑battery case near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Investigators say a man offered a woman a ride home after she argued with her boyfriend at a bar, then drove her to an airport viewing area when she refused his advances. According to documents, he assaulted her after knocking her unconscious. She later escaped and reported the attack, leading to the arrest.