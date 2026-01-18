An interview with Florida House Speaker Danny Perez | Facing South Florida CBS News Miami's Jim Defede discusses Governor Ron DeSantis’ eighth and final State of the State address with House Speaker Danny Perez. The bad blood between the governor and Perez was chief among the topics of conversation, as DeSantis notably did not shake Perez’s hand at his address. Defede also asked Perez how the potential elimination of property taxes will be addressed in this session, and why he wants to tackle the redistricting issue now, as opposed to further on down the road. Guest: State Rep. Danny Perez/(R) Miami-Dade/House Speaker