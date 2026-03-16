AHA updates cholesterol guidelines; study finds AI diet advice risky for teens The American Heart Association is updating its cholesterol management guidelines, emphasizing early intervention, healthy weight, regular exercise, and proper sleep—alongside medication when needed. With 1 in 4 adults experiencing high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, these new recommendations aim to reduce heart disease risk. Meanwhile, a new study warns that AI-generated diet advice may be unsafe for teens, often suggesting dangerously low-calorie meal plans. Experts say proper nutrition is critical for growing teens, and advice from dietitians is still the safest bet.