A plea for debates from Jim DeFede As you may have seen or read, I had offered to host a debate between the candidates for Governor this year: Democrat David Jolly and Republican Byron Donalds. The debate would have taken place right here in our studio, live from 7 to 8 p.m. in October. For the better part of a month, I had met with both Jolly and Donalds, as well as their campaigns, and I thought it was likely to happen. Jolly accepted my debate, Donalds accepted some others. And Jolly responded that he wouldn't participate in any debates because he accused Donalds of lying about his record.