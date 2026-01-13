A Miami tradition: Pots and pans celebrations after big wins After a major sports victory, many Miami-Dade fans take to the streets, banging pots and pans in celebration—a unique tradition that could light up the city if the University of Miami beats Indiana in the national championship game. But did you know this custom dates back over a century? According to historian Paul George of HistoryMiami Museum, the first documented pots and pans parade was in 1918, marking the end of World War I in Overtown. The tradition was kept alive and reimagined by Miami’s Cuban community, who used kitchen tools to celebrate, protest, and honor memories—bringing the festive sounds of the island to the city’s streets.