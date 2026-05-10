A closer look at the status of the audit into a group tied to Miami-Dade Commission Chairman More than six months after county officials promised to conduct an audit of the A3 Foundation, a controversial nonprofit group closely tied to Miami Dade Commission Chairman Anthony Rodriguez, the audit still has not been completed and the man responsible for conducting it said he has no timeline on when it will be finished. In fact, Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Clerk of the Court and Comptroller for Miami Dade County, told CBS News Miami that part of the delay is that instead of focusing his efforts on reviewing A3, he is now auditing as many as fifteen other Community Based Organizations, known as CBOs.