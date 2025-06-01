A 14-year-old was shot on NW 7th Street near 82nd Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., Sunday evening.

14-year-old Miami teen shot A 14-year-old was shot on NW 7th Street near 82nd Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., Sunday evening.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On