1-on-1: Pia Dandiya discusses her Congressional run The race in Congressional District 22 has been largely flying under the radar, which is understandable. It was part of Ron DeSantis’s redistricting effort to help Republicans win more seats in Florida. It was cobbled together from at least four other congressional districts and contains parts of Broward, Palm Beach, and Hendry counties, as well as a large swath of the Everglades, and Marco Island on Florida’s West Coast. A truly massive district that stretches across three different media markets, it hasn’t been getting a lot of coverage because the two candidates are not very well known. The Republican candidate is Casey Askar, a Naples businessman and who served in the Marines, and is running as someone who will always support President Trump’s agenda. And then there is the Democrat, Pia Dandiya. A former teacher and high school principal in Harlem, who went on to become a White House Fellow and most recently worked at Apple, who has made education and affordability a few of her key issues. More