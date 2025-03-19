Zoo Miami's Koda, 13, in good health after checkup

A 13-year-old cheetah, Koda, underwent a comprehensive wellness exam at Zoo Miami last week, officials said.

The 110-pound male cheetah, born in South Africa in 2012, received radiographs, an ultrasound, endoscopy and dental cleaning.

Initial results indicate Koda is in good health.

Koda, who served as an ambassador for cheetah conservation, has retired from regular appearances due to his advanced age, exceeding the typical lifespan for wild cheetahs.

He now resides in an off-exhibit habitat, though he is occasionally visible in ambassador habitats near the Sami Amphitheater.

In the wild, cheetahs generally live between 8 and 10 years.