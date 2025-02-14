Zoo Miami welcomes trio of river otter pups

MIAMI - Three North American river otter pups have been born at Zoo Miami's Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit.

Seven-year-old Zinnia gave birth to the litter Wednesday, February 12, the zoo announced.

Animal care staff conducted a neonatal exam on Friday morning, determining the pups' genders as one male and two females.

All three appear healthy, the zoo said. The pups weigh between 164 and 168 grams. This is Zinnia's third litter.

Zinnia and her pups are currently secluded in a den behind the scenes to allow them to bond and grow undisturbed.

Nine-year-old Edison, the father, is separated from the family as males do not participate in raising pups in the wild.

Zinnia arrived at Zoo Miami in 2019 from the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island.

Edison came to the zoo in 2016 after being rescued as an orphan and hand-raised by Wild Florida.

North American river otters are playful animals found in freshwater habitats across the U.S. and Canada. They can grow to 3-4 feet long, including the tail and weigh 12-25 pounds.

They eat fish, frogs, crustaceans, eggs, reptiles, birds and small mammals. They are well adapted for semi-aquatic life with webbed feet, a powerful tail and thick fur.

While their populations rebounded after being threatened by trapping, habitat loss and pollution remain concerns.