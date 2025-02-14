Watch CBS News
Local News

Zoo Miami welcomes trio of river otter pups

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Three North American river otter pups have been born at Zoo Miami's Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit. 

Seven-year-old Zinnia gave birth to the litter Wednesday, February 12, the zoo announced.

Animal care staff conducted a neonatal exam on Friday morning, determining the pups' genders as one male and two females. 

All three appear healthy, the zoo said. The pups weigh between 164 and 168 grams. This is Zinnia's third litter.

Zinnia and her pups are currently secluded in a den behind the scenes to allow them to bond and grow undisturbed. 

Nine-year-old Edison, the father, is separated from the family as males do not participate in raising pups in the wild.

Zinnia arrived at Zoo Miami in 2019 from the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island.

Edison came to the zoo in 2016 after being rescued as an orphan and hand-raised by Wild Florida.

North American river otters are playful animals found in freshwater habitats across the U.S. and Canada. They can grow to 3-4 feet long, including the tail and weigh 12-25 pounds.

They eat fish, frogs, crustaceans, eggs, reptiles, birds and small mammals. They are well adapted for semi-aquatic life with webbed feet, a powerful tail and thick fur.

While their populations rebounded after being threatened by trapping, habitat loss and pollution remain concerns.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.