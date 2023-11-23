Zoo Miami releases photos of Sumatran tiger cub

MIAMI - Zoo Miami officials have many reasons to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, they released new photos of their Sumatran tiger cub, who went through her first neonatal exam.

"On this Thanksgiving, all of us at Zoo Miami are not only thankful for this precious new life, but for all of the things that make our zoo family as well as the rest of our families and friends so special," said Ron Magill, Zoo Goodwill Ambassador/Communications Director.

"Though the cub appears to be very strong and healthy, these first few months present the greatest challenges in any animal's life so she will be carefully monitored by the Animal Science and Animal Health Departments to ensure she is meeting all the metrics for continued healthy development."

Magill said the cub and mother will remain off the exhibit for the next few weeks as they continue to bond and will eventually be introduced to the public.

Zoo officials said the next step will be to give the cub a "swim test" to ensure it can navigate the habitat pool and surrounding moat.