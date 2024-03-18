Zoo Miami announces young giraffe died from broken neck

MIAMI -- Zoo Miami announced that a young female giraffe was found dead early Saturday morning.

The Zoo Miami Health Facility performed a necropsy and confirmed the giraffe died from breaking its neck.

The young female giraffe was born on December 15th.

Officials believe that something startled the giraffe causing it to run into a fence.

Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami says none of their other giraffes show signs of trauma and that they continue to closely monitor their animals.

"This has been a devastating loss, and all procedures are being carefully evaluated to help ensure the prevention of any similar incidents in the future," Zoo Miami wrote in a statement.