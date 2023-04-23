Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Zendaya surprises fans with Coachella performance: "My heart is so full"

By C Mandler

/ CBS News

Singer, actress and star of HBO's "Euphoria" Zendaya drove the crowd at Coachella wild when she took to the stage with the singer Labrinth in a surprise performance of two songs from the show. It was her first live performance in seven years, reported Yahoo

In March of last year, Zendaya, 26, announced on Twitter that she had "stepped away from music quite a while ago," so fans were shocked when she joined Labrinth, the stage name of Timothy Lee McKenzie, to perform "I'm Tired" and "All For Us."

"I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night," Zendaya wrote on Instagram following the performance.

"Thank you to my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight... wow... my heart is so full," she continued, adding that she was "grateful" for her audience who "made all my nerves melt away."

Instagram / @zendaya
Instagram / @zendaya Instagram / @zendaya

The Emmy winner also posted a video to her Instagram story of her speaking directly to camera, telling followers she was "heading to bed," but "wanted to say thank you again for such a magical, beautiful night."

C Mandler
1630512655666.jpg

C Mandler is a social media producer and trending topics writer for CBS News, focusing on American politics and LGBTQ+ issues.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 3:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.