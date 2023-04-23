Zendaya surprises fans with Coachella performance: "My heart is so full"

Singer, actress and star of HBO's "Euphoria" Zendaya drove the crowd at Coachella wild when she took to the stage with the singer Labrinth in a surprise performance of two songs from the show. It was her first live performance in seven years, reported Yahoo.

Did it all for love @Labrinth @Zendaya



Tune in tomorrow for more Weekend 2 on the @YouTube livestream at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R pic.twitter.com/Sp8MumCa25 — Coachella (@coachella) April 23, 2023

In March of last year, Zendaya, 26, announced on Twitter that she had "stepped away from music quite a while ago," so fans were shocked when she joined Labrinth, the stage name of Timothy Lee McKenzie, to perform "I'm Tired" and "All For Us."

"I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night," Zendaya wrote on Instagram following the performance.

"Thank you to my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight... wow... my heart is so full," she continued, adding that she was "grateful" for her audience who "made all my nerves melt away."

Instagram / @zendaya Instagram / @zendaya

The Emmy winner also posted a video to her Instagram story of her speaking directly to camera, telling followers she was "heading to bed," but "wanted to say thank you again for such a magical, beautiful night."