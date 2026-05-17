Yung Miami, Miami Gardens leaders give away free gas and shopping sprees to South Florida families

Drivers lined up in Miami Gardens on Sunday for a chance to ease the strain of rising fuel costs, and many left with a full tank of gas at no cost.

The community giveaway was organized by rapper Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, alongside Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon and local business owner Jason Jimeno.

The event took place at a Murphy USA gas station off Northwest Second Avenue, where organizers provided free fuel to more than 250 vehicles. In addition, 25 local mothers received $200 shopping sprees at the Walmart next door.

The prices of unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel displayed on a pump at a BP gas station in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg via Getty Images

"This gives everyone a break, seriously," Yunaika Gibson told CBS News Miami. "Gas is extremely too high; people really can't afford it. The break is definitely needed."

Several people who waited in line said the giveaway provided much-needed relief as many families continue to grapple with higher everyday expenses.

"Oh, it's hitting hard, it's hitting every area of my pocket," Kathy Mitchell said.

Jimeno said the effort was focused on giving back to residents in Miami Gardens.

"Our neighborhood really needs this, especially in the city of Miami Gardens, and I'm truly blessed that we're able to make a difference in this community," Jimeno said.

Councilman Leon said partnerships between local leaders and businesses are essential for community outreach events like the giveaway.

"Without the public and private partnerships, we're not able to do this," Leon said. "Certain things that your cities and government, your local government, can't do. So, we need private partners like this to continue to sow into our communities."

Organizers said they plan to host another giveaway in the future, though a date has not yet been announced.