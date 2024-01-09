YoungArts Week in South Florida: Dozens of aspiring artists in town to compete, show their works

Dozens of aspiring artists in South Florida this week for YoungArts Week

Dozens of aspiring artists in South Florida this week for YoungArts Week

Dozens of aspiring artists in South Florida this week for YoungArts Week

MIAMI -- YoungArts Week is occurring in South Florida over the next several days so whether it's singing, dancing, visual arts, musicianship and writing, it's all about artistic endeavors for the participants.

This year marks the 43rd year that YoungArts Week is being held to help recognize talented 15-to-18-year-old participants from around the country who have been named YoungArts winners.

As part of the program, which continues through Sunday, students hone their skills with top teachers in their field and share their work with the public each night.

"We identify exceptional talent among 15-to-18-year-olds across the nation and across 10 disciplines," said Lauren Ree Slone, vice president of Artistic Programs for Young Arts. "We amplify their potential in various ways, including National Arts Week (and) essentially, we invest in their creative freedom across a lifetime."

Of the Young Arts winners, 14 are from South Florida, according to organizers.

Hannah Demeritte of Coconut Grove won in the visual arts category through her work, which focus on the predominantly Black neighborhoods she grew up in and emphasizes the influential men in her life -- like her father and grandfather.

"I didn't expect myself to be in this opportunity, but I'm so grateful that I can experience this and have all these different artists, coordinators, and mentors to speak to," she said. "It's a dream come true."

Charles Head, 18, from New York City, is a winner in the jazz dance category while Sarah Guo, also 18 and from Texas, won in choreography. Both have shows this week that are open to the public.

"It is so surreal," Head said. "Even before I went to LaGuardia High School, I had always dreamed of coming to Miami, being in this building, being a Young Arts winner. And when I got the call, I really gasped; I could not even fathom."

Said Guo: "I submitted my application over the summer with no expectation at all. So like Charlie, it was such a surprise and an honor to be chosen."

Notable YoungArts alumni include Josh Groban, Timothy Chalamet, and more. Billy Porter will serve as a guest artist this week.

YoungArts is about connecting with the community, lifelong mentorship and building lasting relationships, according to organizers.

"Almost more importantly, they're developing peer relationships that will last across a lifetime in terms of being collaborators," Slone said.