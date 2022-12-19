Watch CBS News
Local News

Young child hospitalized after being taken from Miami-Dade pool

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- A young toddler was hospitalized after being pulled from a pool Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The 3-year-old child was rushed by helicopter for treatment to a local hospital, but information about the victim's condition was not immediately available.

Investigators have not said yet if they know how the child ended up in the pool.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 2:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.