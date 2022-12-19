Young child hospitalized after being taken from Miami-Dade pool
MIAMI -- A young toddler was hospitalized after being pulled from a pool Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The 3-year-old child was rushed by helicopter for treatment to a local hospital, but information about the victim's condition was not immediately available.
Investigators have not said yet if they know how the child ended up in the pool.
