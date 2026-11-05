Prominent Cuban journalist Yoani Sánchez detained in Havana; third independent reporter held this week

Award-winning Cuban independent journalist Yoani Sánchez was detained by authorities in Havana on Thursday, marking the third arrest of an independent journalist in the city this week.

Sánchez, the founder of the independent Cuban news outlet 14ymedio, alerted her staff Thursday morning that police had taken her into custody while she was walking to a store, describing the incident as a kidnapping.

Hermes Soto, a Miami resident who spoke with CBS News Miami, called her detention a grave mistake and urged respect for her right to free expression.

"I think it's a grave mistake. She's a humble woman," Soto said. "Simply, she has an opinion, and no matter what, you have to respect that."

Cuban activist and expert Orlando Gutiérrez said the arrest underscores the systemic dangers facing journalists operating outside state control.

"You have to understand there is no legal independent media in Cuba. All media must belong to the state, to the dictatorship," Gutiérrez said.

Gutiérrez noted that the crackdown is aimed at suppressing information to hide government failures and human rights violations.

"I think the repression is a direct result of a regime that doesn't want news and information circulating on the island because they want to cover up their huge failures in running Cuba and their huge crimes against humanity," Gutiérrez said.

Sánchez's detention follows two other arrests of independent journalists in Havana earlier this week. Cuban journalists Camila Acosta and Adelth Bonne Gamboa were handcuffed and released several hours later, according to reporting by the Miami Herald.

It remains unclear whether Sánchez will be released. Gutiérrez emphasized that international advocacy could impact her custody duration and suggested that the European Union could take a stronger stand by pledging to halt funding to the Cuban government.