Xander Bogaerts homers as the Padres blank the Marlins

SAN DIEGO - Seth Lugo allowed three hits in six innings, Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Wednesday.

Lugo combined on a four-hitter with four relievers - including Robert Suarez, who didn't face a batter. Suarez was ejected in the eighth following an inspection by umpires for having sticky stuff on his left wrist and arm, crew chief Todd Tichenor said.

Tom Cosgrove replaced Suarez and retired all three batters he faced. Steven Wilson worked the seventh and closer Josh Hader pitched the ninth in a non-save situation. San Diego (61-67) took two of three from Miami (65-63), which lost ground in the NL wild-card race.

The Padres also fell further behind during a 5-5 homestand, but manager Bob Melvin said his team, which would need to pass four others in the standings to move into the final wild-card spot, is still capable of making the playoffs.

"It's still doable, but later in the season we know we have to win series, we have to win games, we have to put together a streak," Melvin said.

The Padres led 1-0 in the sixth when Manny Machado walked and Bogaerts hit a 427-foot drive over the center field fence against Sandy Alcantara.

"It was a fastball - two-seam, middle-in - that didn't move as much, but it got the barrel," Bogaerts said.

Lugo (5-6) struck out four. He gave up a two-out double to Joey Wendle in the fifth, and Wendle stole third before Lugo struck out Jorge Soler.

"I tweaked some stuff with the curveball, it's been a couple starts now," Lugo said. "It's been really effective. ... It gave me a lot of confidence."

Alcantara (6-11) allowed four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Juan Soto had an RBI single in the first inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a run-scoring single in the seventh.

Miami's Jake Burger went 0-for-4, ending his 13-game hitting streak.