WWII veteran reflects on her experiences before celebrating 100th birthday

BOCA RATON - A WWII veteran will soon be celebrating her 100th birthday.

"Yeah, I don't feel like I'm going to be 100, but then I do-- because I forget a lot," Says Edith D'Eletto Vancheri.

Edith D'Eletto Vancheri was born in New Jersey in 1923.

She went to school as a nurse and enlisted in the army at 20 years old.

"It was the best experience, and it was also one of the saddest of times," she says.

Vancheri was deployed to India and worked as a nurse for two years.

"I remember I was holding a soldier in my arms, he had burns all over his body and he looked at me, smiled, and died in my arms," she said.

"That was a really sad day for me."

When the war was over, she moved to Hialeah, got married, and had four children.

"I was able to have 4 wonderful children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren," she said.

"I've lived a wonderful life."

While living in South Florida, she became a massive Miami Dolphins fan.

"I love Dan Marino, he's my baby," said Vancheri.

"He shook my hand at a Dolphins game once, and I don't think I washed my hand for months."

She says eating spaghetti, rare steak, and drinking scotch have kept her young.

Her advice for the younger generation?

"Just be fair to yourself, and just see good in everyone you meet," she said.

Vancheri's family is planning a massive centennial celebration, her big day is on Feb. 12th.