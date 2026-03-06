World Baseball Classic sees a handful of South Florida kids, especially in the Nicaraguan team

While this year's World Baseball Classic brings in talent from across the globe, four local players on Nicaragua's team didn't have to travel very far to play one of baseball's biggest games. For this hometown group, the dream of playing together again comes true Tuesday night against the Dominican Republic.

The connections between these youth travel ball teammates go farther than just on the field. The local contingent includes Monsignor Edward Pace High School alum and infielder Jeter Downs, former Killian High and University of Miami star infielder Freddy Zamora, American Heritage alum Mark Vientos, and former Florida Southwestern State College pitcher Carlos Rodriguez.

"I mean, on the bus, we drove past it, and it was pretty cool. I was like, 'Wow, that's a pretty surreal moment,'" said Downs, referencing his childhood home two blocks from the stadium. "I remember when I was in middle school, the WBC, I used to buy, like, the $2 tickets up there, and I just found a way to sneak down and watch the game."

For Vientos, sharing this experience with his former teammates is deeply meaningful. "You're talking about a dream come true just playing in the classic and now you're playing with guys that you grew up with is a surreal type of feeling," Vientos said.

Zamora echoed the sentiment, recalling their time competing for the shortstop position on youth teams. "I mean, we were all shortstop, so it was tough to play on the same team, because obviously we all want to play short, but whenever we got to play against each other, whenever we were at showcases, like you know, we went to a lot of showcases together, we always spoke, and to be here now on this stage with them is honestly like a full circle moment."

Zamora had to miss the last classic due to injury, making this appearance even more significant, especially as he represents the same country his father once played for.

"It's going to be a little bit of nerves at the start, when I come out, but after I see him, you know, my parents and everybody here supporting us, I think I'll get into the swing of things, and it'll be a crazy atmosphere, for sure," Zamora said.

Nicaragua's manager, Dusty Baker, acknowledged the deep roots of the team, noting that he met Zamora's father. "I met Zamora's Dad the other day, who I thought was his brother, you know, because he looks so young, and so that means that, you know, the motor comes from good genes."

The fourth South Florida player, pitcher Carlos Rodriguez, is equally excited to play in his hometown. "Yeah. I mean, I grew up here. This is my home. I mean, I was, I came here since I was a little kid. So it's like, it's awesome to be able to represent Nicaragua, where I grew up," Rodriguez said.

For all four players, the experience carries an immense honor.

"When you're representing the country, I think it hits a little harder, so it's definitely going to be a little emotional. We're all going to feel a little bit like little butterflies," Zamora said. "But that's a good thing, because that means we all care and we all want to do well."

The team knows they will be viewed as underdogs in their first matchup against the Dominican Republic, but their faith and belief in themselves doesn't allow them to listen to any of that outside noise.