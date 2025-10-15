Watch CBS News
Local News

Worker hospitalized after partial building collapse at South Miami church, officials say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A worker had to be rushed to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after a partial building collapse at a church in South Miami, officials said.

It happened at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in South Miami, in the 6000 block of SW 64th St., prompting a large emergency response.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said one patient had been extricated from the site. "One adult trauma alert patient will be transported by ground to the west trauma center," the agency said in an update.

Chopper 4 images showed emergency personnel loading the injured worker on a stretcher onto an ambulance.   

Officials added that no others were believed to be trapped inside.

Earlier, fire rescue units were dispatched for a medical call that may have been connected to someone trapped at the construction site.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue