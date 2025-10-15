Worker hospitalized after partial building collapse at South Miami church, officials say

A worker had to be rushed to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after a partial building collapse at a church in South Miami, officials said.

It happened at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in South Miami, in the 6000 block of SW 64th St., prompting a large emergency response.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said one patient had been extricated from the site. "One adult trauma alert patient will be transported by ground to the west trauma center," the agency said in an update.

Chopper 4 images showed emergency personnel loading the injured worker on a stretcher onto an ambulance.

Officials added that no others were believed to be trapped inside.

Earlier, fire rescue units were dispatched for a medical call that may have been connected to someone trapped at the construction site.