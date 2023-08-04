Watch CBS News
Local News

Worker at Port Everglades killed after fall at cement terminal, Broward sheriff's office says

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday was investigating the death of a Port Everglades worker who was killed during a fall at a cement terminal, authorities said.

The body of the employee, who was not immediately identified, was found shortly before 11:30 a.m. inside a facility at the site, located at 2600 Eisenhower Blvd, the sheriff's office said in a written statement. 

Port Everglades accident scene
Firefighters on the scene after a worker was killed at Port Everglades Friday morning, officials say. CBS News Miami

It was not immediately clear what led to the fall. 

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the death occurred on property owned by Heidelberg Materials, a cement company.

The employee was not employed by Heidelberg Materials but was worked for a different company that was hired to perform repair work, the newspaper said.

Officials did not say if anyone else was involved in the incident.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 3:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.