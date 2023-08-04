Worker at Port Everglades killed after fall at cement terminal, Broward sheriff's office says
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday was investigating the death of a Port Everglades worker who was killed during a fall at a cement terminal, authorities said.
The body of the employee, who was not immediately identified, was found shortly before 11:30 a.m. inside a facility at the site, located at 2600 Eisenhower Blvd, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.
It was not immediately clear what led to the fall.
According to the Sun-Sentinel, the death occurred on property owned by Heidelberg Materials, a cement company.
The employee was not employed by Heidelberg Materials but was worked for a different company that was hired to perform repair work, the newspaper said.
Officials did not say if anyone else was involved in the incident.
for more features.