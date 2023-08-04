Worker at Port Everglades killed after fall at cement terminal, Broward sheriff's office says

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday was investigating the death of a Port Everglades worker who was killed during a fall at a cement terminal, authorities said.

The body of the employee, who was not immediately identified, was found shortly before 11:30 a.m. inside a facility at the site, located at 2600 Eisenhower Blvd, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.

Firefighters on the scene after a worker was killed at Port Everglades Friday morning, officials say. CBS News Miami

It was not immediately clear what led to the fall.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the death occurred on property owned by Heidelberg Materials, a cement company.

The employee was not employed by Heidelberg Materials but was worked for a different company that was hired to perform repair work, the newspaper said.

Officials did not say if anyone else was involved in the incident.