Women killed in Pompano Beach shooting ID'd as mother, daughter; man faces first-degree murder charges

The Broward Sheriff's Office has identified the two women who were shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Thursday night, and said a man who was brought in for questioning has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, 66-year-old Suzanne Courtade and her daughter, 23-year-old Meghan Courtade, were identified as the victims.

The man taken into custody for questioning after the shooting was identified as David Keith Thornton. The BSO said he has since been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

What happened in the Pompano Beach shooting?

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies and the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

"We were sitting inside getting ready for the football game and just heard a couple of pops," a neighbor named Sherry said. "In seconds, it seemed like here were the police, here were more deputies, just coming down here, trying to get to this area."

According to the BSO, deputies and first responders arrived at the scene and found the victims outside the home They were both pronounced dead at the scene.