Two women turned their personal experiences with 'cleft palate' into a mission of awareness

Two inspiring women turn their personal experiences with 'cleft palate' into a mission of advocacy

MIAMI - Flipping through a photo album documenting her early years, Fort Lauderdale resident Stephanie Heintz points out, "What you can't see here in these pictures is that I also was born with a cleft palate."

Born with a cleft lip and palate, Heintz has transformed her childhood experiences into a powerful platform for advocacy and awareness.

"Some of it just comes from lack of awareness, which is why I like to talk about it," Heintz explained.

With more than 500,000 followers on TikTok, she focuses on physical and mental health, highlighting non-surgical beauty treatments for those with cleft conditions.

"I think it's really important for me to put my face out there so that kids can feel like there's a community and that there's a place for them and that this is something that can be beautiful," Heintz said.

Pointing to a photo, she recalls, "So that was like three and a half months. That was my first lip repair."

While Heintz underwent three major surgeries as a baby, some individuals with cleft conditions may endure up to 15 procedures. Heintz also dedicates her time to Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused organization. Her advocacy recently took her to Washington D.C., to support the Enduring Last Smiles Act or ELSA.

"I was there representing Florida. I met with senators and Congress people, just really trying to get this guaranteed so that parents do not have to waste their energy fighting insurance companies," she explained.

Lisa Olivarez, originally from Sunrise, Florida, shares a different perspective. When she adopted 9-year-old Juan from Guatemala, she turned to Smile Train for help with his unrepaired cleft palate.

"His mouth was severely infected as well as no roof at all to the top of his mouth. So I knew he needed pretty immediate medical care," Olivarez said. "I got in touch with a friend and within minutes we were connected with Smile Train."

Smile Train facilitated Juan's first successful surgery in Houston. Olivarez praises the organization, "I think the most important thing with Smile Train is the community that it builds and that community sense that it really wraps us in."

Both Heintz and Olivarez recently spoke at CleftCon 2024, sponsored by Smile Train.

"I'm so blessed to be a part of Smile Train and be a part of their efforts," Heintz reflected.

Olivarez added, "Smile Train's goal is to really empower parents and to set them up with ways that services can be used, and that is huge."

Through their experiences and advocacy, Heintz and Olivarez are making Miami Proud, offering hope and support to those affected by cleft lip and palate conditions.