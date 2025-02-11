Woman's body found at Northeast Miami-Dade home

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found at Northeast Miami-Dade late Monday night.

A man who lives behind the home, at NE 2 Avenue and NE 107 Street, said he walked out into his backyard early Tuesday morning and heard noise from Miami-Dade Sheriff's investigators at his neighbor's house. He said when he looked over the fence, he saw a woman's body on the ground near the home's back door.

The man said that the family who lives in the home has been there since the 1990s and he did not recognize the woman in the backyard. He said it may have been a girlfriend of someone who lives in the home.

Another neighbor said around 10 p.m. Monday they heard several gunshots.

The sheriff's office confirmed that they have detained one man and that they are investigating the death as a homicide.