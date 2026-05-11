Woman turns herself in after deputies say DUI crash seriously injured Broward deputy

A South Florida woman is facing DUI-related charges after deputies said blood test results showed she was driving drunk when she struck a Broward deputy with her car last month, causing severe injuries.

According to investigators, Janice Garcia turned herself in after test results allegedly showed her blood-alcohol level was 0.15 — nearly twice Florida's legal limit of 0.08. Authorities said the results helped secure an arrest warrant.

Garcia made her first court appearance as deputies packed the courtroom in support of Deputy Joshua Brown, who prosecutors said was struck while on duty on April 11.

"The impact propelled Deputy Brown northbound through the air," the arrest report stated, according to court documents.

Authorities said Brown suffered serious injuries, including injuries requiring ankle surgery and a skin graft. The Hispanic Police Officers Association also shared a photo showing cuts on Brown's arm and face.

"Deputy Brown is very seriously injured as a result of careless and reckless driving behavior by a DUI," David Greenwell with the South Florida PBA said in court. "He will probably never be the same and he's lucky he is alive today."

During the hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer noted Garcia's alleged intoxication level and the severity of the deputy's injuries.

"She was almost double the legal limit and struck an officer who was in the line of duty at 3:30 in the morning, and injured him very badly," Glazer said.

Garcia remained silent during the hearing and was seen wiping away tears in court. Her attorney described the crash as an accident and said Garcia had no prior criminal history.

Defense attorneys also said Garcia stayed at the scene and consented to field sobriety tests and a blood draw after the crash.

Court records show Garcia was not arrested the night of the incident.

Judge Glazer set Garcia's bond at $15,000, which was later posted. As part of her release conditions, Garcia was ordered not to drive, placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor and required to submit to random drug testing.

"Deputy Brown's life is changed forever because she decided to get behind the wheel while inebriated," Glazer said during the hearing.