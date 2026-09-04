Woman found stabbed multiple times inside Brickell apartment building, Miami police say

An investigation is underway in Miami after police said a woman was stabbed multiple times inside a Brickell apartment building.

According to Miami police, officers were called to the Solitair Brickell Apartments at 86 Southwest 8th Street around 4:45 a.m. after getting word of a stabbing.

A woman was found stabbed multiple times inside a Brickell apartment building on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Her condition is currently unknown.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

No other details were released.