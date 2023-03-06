Woman killed, man hurt after being struck by vehicle in Sunrise, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman was killed and a man was hurt when the driver of a car in Sunrise lost control of the vehicle before striking a pole and crashing into the two pedestrians, authorities said.

According to a statement by the Sunrise Police Department, the woman died at the scene while the man was rushed to Broward General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Information about his condition was pending.

Police say the driver of a Toyota left the roadway, struck a pole and then crashed into two people, killing one of them. CBS 4

Police were called at 6 a.m. to N. University Drive for a report of a crash.

Investigators said the two people were in the silver Toyota when it left the roadway and crashed into the pole. The pair inside the vehicle were not hurt, police said.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and were cooperating with investigators.

It was not clear if the driver will face charges in connection with the fatal crash.