Woman killed in Florida Turnpike crash near Sunrise after stolen truck PIT maneuver, suspect charged with murder

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a woman killed last week in a crash on the Florida Turnpike near the Sunrise exit, a collision investigators say happened during a police pursuit involving a stolen truck.

Bonnie Bouffard was on her way home from work Thursday afternoon when the driver of a stolen truck slammed into her vehicle, according to authorities.

"She was my best friend. A sister. My grandkids called her Aunt Bonnie," said Jackie Major, who said she had known Bouffard for more than 30 years. "Bonnie was everything you'd want in a friend. She tried to help people."

Bouffard worked as a medical records employee and was described by loved ones as someone who was always there for others.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the fleeing driver by using a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver. During the attempt, the stolen truck struck Bouffard's vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies use PIT maneuvers to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn and stop by making contact with the rear of the vehicle. Officers undergo training to execute the maneuver, but it has drawn controversy in recent years because it can result in serious injuries or death.

A 2023 U.S. Department of Justice report states that officers should consider multiple factors before initiating a PIT maneuver, including traffic conditions, speed and location.

According to the arrest report, a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy considered using the maneuver moments earlier but chose not to because of heavy traffic.

"How can you do that in rush hour traffic?" Major said. "How can you put so many lives in danger?"

The accused driver, identified as Anna Giza, is charged with murder and several other offenses. She did not appear in bond court Saturday.

According to her arrest affidavit, after stealing the truck and being stopped, Giza struck two occupied police vehicles and accelerated toward uniformed officers on foot. Once on the turnpike, deputies say she was driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic.

A judge set bond at $3.5 million.

Bouffard's family is traveling from New Jersey to make funeral arrangements. A celebration of life is pending.