Woman killed in early-morning hit-and-run near Miami International Airport, MDSO says

A woman died following a hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Miami International Airport, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 3400 block of NW 32nd Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. and located a woman at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene, according to MDSO.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.

MDSO Traffic Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.

No further information was released.