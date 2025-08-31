Watch CBS News
Woman killed in early-morning hit-and-run near Miami International Airport, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A woman died following a hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Miami International Airport, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 3400 block of NW 32nd Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. and located a woman at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene, according to MDSO.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.

MDSO Traffic Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.

No further information was released.

