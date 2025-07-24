Woman in critical condition after stabbing at Northwest Miami-Dade apartment; police search for ex-boyfriend

Police search for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend at Northwest Miami-Dade apartment

Police search for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend at Northwest Miami-Dade apartment

Police search for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend at Northwest Miami-Dade apartment

A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Investigators are now searching for the woman's ex-boyfriend in connection with the attack.

Scene sealed off at Natura Gardens

Deputies responded to a call at shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the Natura Gardens apartments, located in the 17200 block of N.W. 94th Court, near Miami Lakes and just west of I-75.

When they arrived, they found the woman on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she underwent surgery. She remains in critical condition, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Yellow crime-scene tape surrounded part of a building as investigators focused on a second-floor apartment. CBS News Miami was the first crew at the scene.

Residents on edge after attack

Some residents expressed shock and fear following the stabbing.

Valeria Michel, 22, said she was shaken by the violence in her community.

"I am in shock. I really am in shock," Michel told CBS News Miami. "I mean, there is not any reason to do this to any woman or any human being. It is terrible."

Michel said she now fears for her safety.

"I am afraid because I live here. If he does that, I don't know if someone else is in danger or something. I am always a person who looks over my back, and when I hear this I don't want to go out of my house now."

When asked if she hopes the suspect will be found, Michel responded, "Yes, of course."

Suspect not yet identified

Authorities have not released the name of the ex-boyfriend they are seeking.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).