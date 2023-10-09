Woman hurt during early morning shooting in Lauderhill, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were investigating after a woman was shot early Monday at a home in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from Lauderhill police.

Investigators searching for clues after woman shot early Monday in Lauderhill. CBS News Miami

Investigators were called shortly after 4 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of NW 38th Avenue for a report of gunfire.

Police did not identify a suspect but said no additional suspects were at large.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately disclosed.