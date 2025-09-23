Watch CBS News
Woman shot, suspect in custody after domestic-related gunfire at Pembroke Pines apartment complex, police say

A woman was hospitalized and a suspect was taken into custody after gunfire erupted Tuesday morning at a Pembroke Pines apartment complex, authorities said.

The shooting startled residents and drew a large police response.

Residents describe chaos during shooting

Just before noon, residents near University Drive and Pembroke Pines Boulevard reported hearing a burst of gunfire.

Derick Williams said the shots were so intense he was afraid to open his front door.

When he finally stepped outside, Williams said he saw two people shooting at each other on the first floor of his building.

"I started walking and saw a young lady on the ground," Williams said. "I have daughters, so that was something to me."

Neighbor Omar Santiago also heard the gunfire and said he was shaken by how close it came.

"It's pretty scary. Too close for comfort. Hopefully that person is ok," Santiago said.

Victim stabilized after neck wound

Pembroke Pines police said officers responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the area of Northwest 78th Terrace and Northwest 3rd Street after reports of gunfire.

Authorities said a woman was found shot at the complex and transported to a nearby hospital.

Emergency radio transmissions captured a first responder describing the situation: "The shooter is an ex-husband. We have the woman stabilized — she was shot in the neck."

Chopper 4 images showed several detectives gathered outside a first-floor apartment. Police said the victim was described as a 30-year-old woman.

Suspect stopped miles away

Investigators said the suspect fled the complex in a gray Mercedes and was later taken into custody a couple of miles east at a Valero gas station on Hollywood Boulevard.

Police said the shooting appeared to be domestic in nature.

Officials confirmed no additional suspects were at large but advised residents to avoid the area while crime scene technicians worked at the complex Tuesday afternoon.

