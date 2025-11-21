Man faces murder charge after woman found dead under Metrorail in Miami-Dade, MDSO says

A man is facing a murder charge after a woman died after being pushed to the ground and into train last week, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, MDSO responded to a call about an unconscious woman on Nov. 15 at SW 80 St. and US 1 in South Miami around 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the woman under the Metrorail, unresponsive. She died at the scene.

According to the woman's autopsy, her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death was homicide.

MDSO said that on Nov. 14 around 12:30 p.m., the woman was approached by someone without any provocation and was forcefully pushed to the ground, suffering a head injury, "which ultimately led to her demise."

MDSO said the incident was captured on camera. On Nov. 20, the suspect was taken into custody and confessed to pushing the woman to the ground.

The suspect, 45-year-old Jorge Gomez, has been charged with second-degree murder.