Woman arrested at Miami International Airport after repeatedly entering restricted TSA area, deputies say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A 27-year-old woman was arrested at Miami International Airport after repeatedly entering a restricted area despite warnings from security, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Incident at TSA checkpoint

Authorities said it happened Saturday, Aug. 9, shortly after 10 p.m., as Maria Paula Morais-Sousa approached the TSA Checkpoint 3 exit lane at 4200 NW 21st St., according to the sheriff's office.

An Allied Universal Security officer informed Morais-Sousa that the area was restricted and she could not enter. Morais-Sousa left but returned five minutes later, again entering the secure area, the sheriff's office said.

Confrontation and arrest

The security officer again advised Morais-Sousa to go through the TSA checkpoint or face sheriff intervention, according to the sheriff's office.

Morais-Sousa said she had only five minutes to catch her flight and that the sheriff could come get her, then proceeded past the security point, authorities said.

The security officer lost sight of Morais-Sousa while contacting authorities.

Deputies located and arrested Morais-Sousa, who was transported to the airport station, where she received and signed a Miranda warning waiver form, deputies said.

Morais-Sousa provided a written statement and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) without incident.

Mauricio Maldonado

