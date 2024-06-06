Woman calls police after recognizing man she says sexually attacked her in 2012

MIAMI - A woman called police after recognizing the man she says raped her back in 2012.

The victim says she recognized Ralph John Davis, 59, Wednesday at a Motel 6 on Caribbean Boulevard as her attacker.

The woman who is now 34, said the crime occurred when she was 22.

She told police she was on a metro bus and upon reaching her destination, she and Davis got off the bus.

The victim said she was headed home and noticed Davis was following her and that the assault took place as she was entering the entrance of her community.

According to the incident report, Davis approached her from behind, put her in chokehold, and dragged her near a wall. "The victim repeatedly begged the defendant not to kill her... Davis removed the victim's clothing, dropped his pants and forcibly assaulted her."

At some point during the assault, the victim was able to get away and called police.

The case remained open and unsolved.

Davis admitted that he traveled on the same bus number as the victim on the day of the attack.

He was charged with sexual battery and is being held at TGK.