Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash of 2 elderly pedestrians in Hialeah

HIALEAH - A 47-year-old woman on Monday was arrested in the hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly couple as they were crossing the road one block from their home to buy Lotto tickets Sunday night.

Susej Calcines is facing two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. She is in custody at Miami-Dade County jail.

The victims were identified as 87-year-old Julio Hernandez and his 84-year-old wife Manuela Hernandez.

Their daughter Maria Obregon told CBS News Miami her parents came to South Florida from Cuba 44 years ago and were married for 54 years.

"I feel terrible. I lost my parents. Both of them at the same time," Obregon, who has a sister, husband and children, said.

Police said surviellance camers helped them located the black Mercedes in northwest Miami-Dade.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said. "This is heatbreakingbreaking. She just destroyed a family."

Obregon is upset the woman didn't stop.

"People should not do that," shesaid. If you hit someone on the road stop please and help. Please don't run away.

"Some time it is not your fault. Some time it is. But a life is a life."

Obregon said her parents went to buy Lotto tickets at a liquor store.

"They had just finished eating and were walking without saying anything," Obrgon said. "And I realized they had left because I saw police at the corner."

They were struck one block from there home.

An elderly couple crossing East Eight Avenue in Hialeah were killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday night. CBS News Miami

According to the Hialeah police report, Calcines was driving a black 2007 Mercedes GL450, traveling southbound on East Eighth Avenue approaching the intersection of East 48th Street.

The couple were walking across East Eighth Avenue at the intersection.

The Mercedes collided with both pedestrians and left the scene southbound on East Eighth Avenue without leaving her name or rendering aid, according to the police report.

The Hialeah Fire Department pronounced the couple dead at 7:03 p.m.

Calcines, who was the only one in the car, told investigators she suffers from a medical condition and has no recollection of the crash, according to the police report.